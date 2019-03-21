But it’s over the past year that things got really ugly and personal. In 2018, when Trump nominated Gina Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA, McCain was unequivocal in his opposition, citing her involvement in the agency’s alleged “torture” practices under President Bush. Not only that, the former resident of the Hanoi Hilton lobbied other senators to oppose her nomination. It’s not surprising that a man who was himself tortured by the North Vietnamese for over five years would push back against a woman who helped implement the controversial post-9/11 policies.