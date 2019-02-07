The first time I met Dougherty was at the Palm Restaurant. I was invited to lunch there with then-Sen. Rick Santorum to talk about his 2006 race against Bob Casey. About halfway through the lunch, Dougherty strode into the restaurant, sat at our table, and ordered lunch; he and Santorum soon proceeded to eat food off each other’s plate. Doc proceeded to tell the senator of his clashes with me and, at one point, told him that I went to King of Peace in South Philly and he went to Mount Carmel in South Philly and that he once scored about 30 points against our team in seventh- and eigth-grade basketball. I assured Santorum that this was not possible — given how physical basketball was between those schools.