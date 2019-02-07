Attorney Michael Coard, one of the loudest voices who’s been calling for more nonwhite workers on city-funded construction projects for years, told me that while Dougherty has always been personally respectful and listened to his arguments, in the end he did little to change hiring policies that Coard considers “blatantly racist.” He noted that last good numbers from the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council headed by Dougherty, from 2013, showed that about 80 percent of the key jobs such as electrician and carpenter are still held by whites, now a minority of city residents. (Dougherty has insisted that the electricians have considerably upped training of nonwhite apprentices but refused to give hard numbers about the racial composition of his union when a mayoral commission asked for them in 2009.)