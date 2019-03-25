Not only is employer bias against applicants with criminal records irrational, in many instances it is also illegal. Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, employer policies that ban individuals with records from employment can constitute race discrimination where the policy disproportionately excludes minority applicants. The Fair Credit Reporting Act provides important protections for job applicants whose criminal background checks are issued by credit reporting agencies. Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act prohibits employers from considering arrests without convictions in the hiring process. Under this law, employers are only permitted to consider job-related convictions, and they are required to notify applicants who are denied because of their criminal history. And Philadelphia’s Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance, also known as “Ban the Box,” forbids employers from asking about a criminal record on applications or in interviews, and prohibits them from rejecting candidates on the basis of their record if they have not been convicted for the past seven years.