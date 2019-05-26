I was thinking about all of this while working on a new book about the coasts and the extraordinary risks posed by climate change and rising seas. There is more than $3 trillion worth of property straddling the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, according to my analysis of thousands of property records. Much of it is second homes and investment property on low-lying barrier islands and coastal floodplains vulnerable to storms and floods. The cost to federal taxpayers to repair the damage is soaring — $500 billion in the last two decades alone – and will only continue to rise. Coastal flooding and federal insurance payments are also rising dramatically and now account for about three-quarters of all flood losses nationally.