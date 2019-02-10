Clearly, there is some kind of Hacking Incorporated that’s on the rise in the Persian Gulf. Which brings us back to the question of why AMI was demanding not only that Bezos drop its investigation of the hacking but to state that the probe found no political motivation behind its article on the Amazon chief. Any link between the Bezos phone hack and the Saudis or their allies (UAE, Team Trump) would be devastating -- but what if de Gavin is on the trail of something darker? Like the truth behind Khashoggi’s murder? Or -- given the ties between Team Trump, the Saudis, UAE and ex-Israeli intelligence that go back to the summer of 2016 -- the truth behind the election of an American president?