“Their jailing is part and parcel of MBS’s method of governing, of his crackdown on civil society,” says Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. Although the prince lifted a ban on women driving, the arrested women had led the driving campaign for years, and were also leading a challenge to the guardianship rules. They had access to international media and could critique the regime, as did Khashoggi. “They could make demands on government,” says Whitson, “but only MBS gets to have a voice.”