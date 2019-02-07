The egg, to those who found it most inspiring, was an intervention into the internet hierarchy. This was the populist revolt that the most radical of millennials had been waiting for: Everyday Instagram users would crown their own ruler instead of letting big money and big fame carry the Kylie Jenners of the world to the top. Even more radically, the egg campaign challenged the idea that “likes” meant anything in the first place. Jenner’s most-liked title was so empty and unearned that a totally neutral image — an item so quotidian it was impossible even to attach an agenda to — could snatch it away from her.