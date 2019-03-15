As with any project of this size and scope, funding is a challenge but not a deterrent. With an estimated capital cost of $1.2 billion, the scope of the KOP Rail Project is similar to other new rail projects around the country in terms of cost per mile. Typically, rail project construction is funded through a combination of federal, state and other government jurisdictions, as well as public-private funding options. Through similar funding mechanisms, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is investing $5.5 billion in their Silver Line Extension and the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) invested more than $1 billion in its Blue Line Extension. While the KOP Rail Project is still in the planning phase, we will continue to work closely with SEPTA and partner organizations, as well as state and federal governments, to identify funding sources.