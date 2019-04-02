Know your options: Sometimes an employer isn’t able or willing to give you your number. Ask yourself: A year from now, will you resent that you accepted a number that’s lower than what you’re worth? Also consider other benefits that could make up for the lower salary. More vacation? An education stipend? Work from home options? A relocation package? As for a signing bonus, keep in mind the IRS may count it as “supplemental income” that’s subject to taxes — over 20 percent. You can also ask for a review in six months to reassess your value and salary, but get this in writing via email and put the review date on calendars to hold the company accountable.