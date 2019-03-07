Omar made some feeble apologies that in tone and substance lacked sincerity in the ears of those used to hearing “it’s not about Jews, it’s about Israel.” To this writer, and to many others, the apologies were worthless, and the implications of her comments unambiguous. For example, she invoked the old anti-Semitic trope about Jews and money when, in response to a question about the relationship between Israel and the United States, she tweeted it was “all about the Benjamins, baby.” And she has implied that Jewish Americans have a “dual allegiance” to a foreign country. As a Catholic whose grandparents had a picture of JFK in their living room, I remember how my people had to prove that our religion didn’t dilute our patriotism.