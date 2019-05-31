Fortunately, I have been working since I was 14, thanks to people like Kevin Upshur and Tootsie Iovine who have given me many opportunities. These two gave me my first jobs at the Strawberry Mansion Learning Center and Reading Terminal Market and were very beneficial in me becoming the young man people know today. I want to see people in neighborhoods like my own getting a fair shot like everyone else, and that when opportunities are created for people in my neighborhood, they take advantage of those opportunities. I feel there’s a clear disadvantage that communities in poverty face that factor into how the people living there function, as opposed to communities in other areas of the city. One of the many disadvantages that we face is our high crime rate. I do believe that if our neighborhood had more resources others wouldn’t be so driven to take from others and commit selfish acts like that in the first place.