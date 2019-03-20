There’s a deep, dark history to the ways that grammar and language have been used to subjugate. Mein Kampf isn’t just about blaming Jews for Germany’s woes; it’s also a handbook for how to convince the masses of a lie just by repeating it often enough and directly enough. In 1492 Antonio de Nebrija wrote Grammar of the Castilian Language, the first book about European grammar rules for a language besides Latin. The author justified its publication to the Castilian queen, saying, “After Your Highness has subjected barbarous peoples and nations of varied tongues, with conquest will come the need for them to accept the laws that the conqueror imposes on the conquered, and among them our language.”