As a pediatrician who works in an emergency department, I am reminded daily of how firearm violence impacts my patients and our communities. The presence of gun violence in many of the hospitals where I and my fellow physicians work is as ingrained as the scrubs we wear and the stretchers that wheel into our emergency departments every day. My colleagues and I could share numerous stories of caring for the victims of gun violence. Unfortunately, the families in our communities could tell even more. These are not abstract victims in a news headline. They are real people who represent a public health epidemic we must do more to prevent.