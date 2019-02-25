We’re well aware of the perceived power that the NRA wields over members of Congress, in particular over elected Republicans. But if the past election cycle proved anything, it’s that its grip on our politics is breaking. For the first time in almost 20 years, the gun lobby’s favorability ratings are underwater across the country. In many races, particularly in suburban districts and among critical voting blocs including women and young people, the NRA’s support was a liability for candidates. It doesn’t take much foresight to see — as the school-lockdown generation comes of voting age — that it’s only a matter of time before our laws catch up with the country’s sentiment on gun safety.