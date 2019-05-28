These are challenging times for those fighting to prevent gun violence and suicide. This spring, we lost two student survivors of the tragedy in Parkland and the father of a child murdered at Sandy Hook. A couple weeks ago, while we do not yet know if it was a suicide, we lost a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting who was open about turning to opioids to dull the pain. In the face of loss, this is a moment to call attention to the connection between firearms and suicide so that we can save lives.