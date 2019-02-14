A purchaser must verify in writing and under penalty of law that, among other things, he is not under criminal indictment; a convicted criminal; a fugitive from justice; a drug addict or user of controlled substances; an adjudicated “mental defective;” someone who had been committed to a mental institution; someone who was dishonorably discharged from the Armed Forces; or subject to a court order restraining him from stalking, harassing, or threatening his child, “intimate partner,” or child of such a partner. He must also verify that he has never been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, has never renounced his U.S. citizenship, and is not here illegally.