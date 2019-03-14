The reason we are seeing a rise in both addiction and overdose death right now in American history is because our society is increasingly unequal, and offers less services to those in need. It has become unlivable to millions of people. Through structural racism, inequality, and social isolation, America manufactures pain. And drugs are good at easing pain. But when drug use becomes addiction, the drugs no longer offer relief, but instead create more pain through withdrawal, stress, and criminalization.