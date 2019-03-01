When I was kid in the 1950s, my family and I traveled all over the South. The ’56 Chevy held the dust from every highway from Georgia to Texas. Long before the completion of the U.S. network of interstate highways, clean rest stops and plentiful eateries, black families like ours would learn to navigate an often segregated, hostile route that would carry them frequently into “enemy territory.”
Perhaps that is why I especially enjoyed the movie Green Book. Of course I’ve heard the controversies from the family of Dr. Don Shirley, the classically trained musician portrayed Mahershala Ali, and Viggo Mortensen as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga his driver. They say they were never consulted for the movie. That’s surprising, but the story line as delivered about their travels in the South garnered the film numerous awards including one of Best Picture at the 2019 Academy Awards.
My husband and business partner patterned our publication, Pathfinders Travel Magazine for People of Color after the original Negro Motorist Green Book, published between 1936 and 1966, as a travel guide for African Americans. In 1997 when we founded Pathfinders, the Travel Industry of America had recently released a study on minority travel. According to research, black people travel in groups more than any other people and when traveling they would stay longer to enjoy events, sites or restaurants relevant to their culture.
But I can attest from my family’s own experiences, the underlying thought was often, “Will I really feel welcomed here?”
During the late ’50s and early ’60s, our family of five, my parents, brother and sister moved every summer as Daddy received military orders for transfer to another base. My mother, Eunice Johnson, 86, said he would spread the maps for each state on the floor and study them, plotting where the family could safely overnight at a military base along the way. More often than not, the route would include a series of black-owned boarding houses, homes of friends of friends, or dinner in the kitchen of a known woman who simply sold meals from her kitchen.
“He could drive for hours and hours,” my mother said. “We would leave at the crack of dawn and make sure we were never caught alone on the highway at night.”
We never took summer family vacations. Moving was our summer trip, though at times we would stop and visit sites such as the monument to George Washington Carver in Missouri. Often, those journeys detoured to my grandparents’ home in Gadsden, Alabama if we were moving from Washington DC to Arkansas or Georgia to Missouri.
It would be early in the morning when the smell of fried children would awaken us, a clue we would soon be departing. Grandmother would fry the chicken, put it on Wonder Bread, and then carefully place it in a shoebox with sliced homemade pound cake. I later learned the shoebox would keep the cake and bread from getting smashed. I learned also, this was a way of ensuring we could eat during what were often eight- or nine-hour car trips since we couldn’t stop at restaurants.
As children we were often protected from many of the horrors or idiosyncrasies of segregation. We grew up happily in a black community that included professionals, laborers, washer women and in Mississippi, with children whose parents picked cotton for a living. By the time the daily news reporting of water hoses, church bombings and civil rights marches occurred, we were tucked in an Air Force base in Japan and our attention was turned more to the casualties of the Vietnam war and the deployment of fathers to combat areas.
But there are childhood memories of not being able to use a swimming pool at the Howard Johnson Inn. Our parents said, “No, we can’t stop,” and we believed it was more due to a sense or urgency than realizing it was because of segregation.
My mother has plenty of memories of traveling through the south.
“I don’t remember a green book per say,” she said. “But somehow we would find out where to stay and eat. There was a network that existed. Occasionally, though, the family did face the indignities of segregated travel.”
“We were running low on gas and parked on the gas station parking lot where we slept in the car until the station opened the next morning,” mom said. “When the people came to open the gas station, they knocked on the window and woke us up.”
Another incident occurred while traveling through West Memphis, Arkansas, where my father tried to buy my brother and me some ice cream. The owner told Daddy to go to the back to be served. But rather than face that humiliation, he got back in the car and pulled off, the rocks and dust spewing from the spinning tires.
Roadside stops to use the bathroom were met with giggles of doing something we would never have been allowed to do otherwise.
Though the movie may have embellished certain scenes, as a story depicting a traveling through the segregated America, Green Book, unfortunately, was historically accurate.
P.J. and Weller Thomas founded Pathfinders Travel Magazine for People of Color in 1997. The magazine tells readers where to go, where to dine, and how to get there from a unique, cultural perspective. www.pathfinderstravel.com