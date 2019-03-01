During the late ’50s and early ’60s, our family of five, my parents, brother and sister moved every summer as Daddy received military orders for transfer to another base. My mother, Eunice Johnson, 86, said he would spread the maps for each state on the floor and study them, plotting where the family could safely overnight at a military base along the way. More often than not, the route would include a series of black-owned boarding houses, homes of friends of friends, or dinner in the kitchen of a known woman who simply sold meals from her kitchen.