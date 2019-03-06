Parents should also look for ways to help girls practice using their voice. Home can be the safest space to develop foundational skills that children need later in life, and this applies for girls learning to speak their mind. When making family decisions, ask your daughter for input. Even if something seems minor or you know what the outcome will be – everything from what movie you’ll watch together to what curfew will be – have her argue for what she wants. The outcome doesn’t matter as much as the chance to build confidence and comfort with speaking up.