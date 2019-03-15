The Inquirer has operated under this visionary model for three years. The newspaper is neither out of the woods financially nor ready to declare victory, but we believe we have put in place the building blocks of a sustainable local news operation. Our success will depend on the support of our community, just as our community’s success depends on a robust and free press. This reinvention of the business of local news has begun here in Philadelphia, but we suspect it will spread, as have past innovations in free speech. Our fellow newspaper publisher Ben Franklin said, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” With the support of this great and generous community, we hope to do both.