On some campuses, conservative students feel that their views are underrepresented or shunned, and this is a concern campuses should address, as many already do. Conservative students — like all students — should feel valued and know that their contributions are assessed on merit and their voices heard. Campuses work to include and respond to various minorities, including those which deserve special protections, such as racial and ethnic minorities, sexual and gender minorities, or religious minorities. Ideology does not deserve the same protections, because it should remain a matter of independent choice and affiliation, not a fixed identity. But campuses can continue to do more to respond to claims of silencing from conservative students, too. There are just better ways to do so than threatening a thought police that will withhold funding based on vague, restrictive standards.