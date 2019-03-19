Now, believe me, I have nothing against Aaron McKie. I don’t even know him. But I do know Dunphy. The first time I met him, I was impressed by his humility, affability, and uncanny ability to listen to what you had to say. Simply put, he exudes class as a coach and a person. Sure, he’s no saint — but who among us are? Dunphy’s vocabulary can indeed be, uh, colorful during practices and games; he can be inordinately stubborn; and at times he is volatile, particularly when his players make silly mistakes on the court.