The Food Pharmacy will screen all patients — both new and returning — for food insecurity during each visit to the Healthy Weight Program. We use a two-question survey developed by the Department of Agriculture shown to identify food-insecure families with 97 percent accuracy. Families who don’t know where their next meal is coming from will be given immediate access to healthy food from the pharmacy, along with a referral to a social worker to identify longer-term solutions. We anticipate that 12 percent to 20 percent of the families seen through the Healthy Weight Program will access the Food Pharmacy.