Growing up in West Philly in the ‘90s and early ‘00s; diverse to me meant white. During my formative years, the mayor was black (John F. Street and Michael Nutter), the fire commissioner was black (Lloyd Ayers), the police chief was black (Sylvester M. Johnson), my swim team was black (shout-out to the Serpents of the 52nd Street Y), and it felt as if 90 percent of the people west of the Schuylkill and east of City Avenue and Cobbs Creek were black. My main interactions with “diverse” members of the city came from my middle and high school years at the city’s JR Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School, and to be honest, my Italian American classmates from South Philly and Irish American classmates from Manayunk and Roxborough were basically black. (What I mean is that their parents had the same civil servant jobs our parents had, they dressed like and used the same slang that we did, and they dealt with the same plights in their neighborhoods that we did.)