My grandparents’ home was the nucleus of our family. We gathered every Sunday, for birthdays, graduations, sporting events, new jobs and often ‘just because’ – just because we knew someone would be there. My grandparents had 10 children so someone was always there. Their home was our first stop after the birth of both of my children on the way home from the hospital. I remember as a child raiding my mom’s Christmas stocking, which hung on the mantel every year; even after her passing I could count on that stocking being there at Christmas. Those stockings and that mantle are gone – somewhere in a pile of rubble with many other artifacts accumulated over 60 years of living and building a home. These things can’t be replaced.