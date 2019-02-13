There are few women better qualified than Koofi to warn about the still limited but real progress women have made over the 19 years since the end of Taliban rule — and the risks these talks pose. The 19th of her father’s 23 children, in the remote Afghan province of Badakhshan, she was put outside to die because she was female. She survived, and was taken to Kabul by her strong-willed, illiterate mother after her father was murdered in the Afghan civil war. She managed to get an education, only to see her liberal-minded husband jailed by the Taliban shortly after their marriage.