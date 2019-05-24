It’s been a tough year in journalism classes. In September, we spent a lot of time talking about the senseless slaying of five employees at the Capital — the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper where I once worked as an intern. Just a few months later, class discussion turned to the brutal murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey. This spring, an international press freedom organization found that the United States is an increasingly “problematic” place for journalists to work, with threats and violence on the rise. I tell my students they must always be brave, but today also careful about their safety when necessary.