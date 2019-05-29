So I was surprised and inspired last week to read about a national initiative in Finland — now in its third year — to focus sharply on how to detect the false information that has permeated political campaigns here in the United States and in Europe. Finland’s efforts, recounted in an excellent piece produced by CNN, began with the nation’s president, Sauli Niinistö, declaring in 2015 that it was the duty of all Finns to combat the rising tide of misinformation. Finland, which shares 832 miles of its border with Russia, has for decades had a wary yet compatible relationship with Russia, but the Finns are acutely aware of allegations that Russian troll operations have influenced elections throughout Europe and the U.S.