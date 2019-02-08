Eviction filings, even when controlling for other factors like income and education, disproportionately affect black people and people of color. Philadelphia’s black community sees eviction rates more than three times as high as white Philadelphians. This makes race one of the most reliable predictors of eviction. And once tenants are evicted, it’s nearly impossible to find good housing. Often, the only landlords who will consider renting to tenants with eviction records are operating unsafe, substandard housing. One of our clients with previous evictions is renting a property that has been cited by Licenses and Inspections for a serious rat infestation and lack of running water. These limited options only exacerbate the high rates of housing instability suffered by black people and people of color.