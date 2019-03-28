So how did we get to the point where Democratic politicians, most recently Elizabeth Warren, are calling for dismantling the only thing on which virtually all the Founders agreed? The answer is simple: Democrats believe they would have a better chance of winning without it. Expediency explains why politicians do just about everything they do. But for the nation, the important question is not about who might win with or without the Electoral College. The important question is whether, in principle, the Electoral College is still a good idea.