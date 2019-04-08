This tax season, I urge all low- and moderate-income Philadelphians to see if you are eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit. The EITC has been proven to be the single, most effective antipoverty program available to working-age families. It puts money that you have earned back in your pocket — where it belongs. On average, the EITC refunds $2,500 to eligible families, but some families can get back a maximum of more than $6,000.