Today, that legacy of poverty wages and racial discrimination lives on. In Philadelphia, there are 16,000 domestic workers who make an average of $10,100 annually, according to research by University of Pennsylvania sociology professor Pilar Gonalons Pons. This means that in the poorest major city with a soaring poverty rate, we are amongst the lowest paid and most exploited of the working poor. The vast majority of us are women of color – black and immigrant women, many of whom are undocumented. Domestic workers frequently experience wage theft, verbal abuse, sexual harassment, threats to call ICE if we speak up about our working conditions, daily instances of racism and prejudice, employers who refuse to pay and who barge into living quarters after work hours are done for live-in nannies and caregivers.