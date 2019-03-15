What do we take away from this? At the most basic level, this study reveals that empirical research can inform our approach to training doctors. It’s a funny thing, but if someone develops a new drug or medical device, we all expect that the drug or device will be carefully tested to make sure it is safe and effective. But when we develop training programs for the doctors who will prescribe those things, we don’t subject those programs to the same standards. This study, and some others like it, elevate our evidentiary standards for medical education.