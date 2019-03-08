Being black in America is still being black in America. I could find a letter from 1982 about this — the wording is still the same. People talk good game about diversity, but they don’t do the real work. There’s a difference between tokenism and inclusion. A company can have one black dancer and say oh, we’re integrated. But that person is never given time on stage, or only given the token role set aside for an African American. People mention Misty Copeland and her success. It took her 15 years [to get where she is]. It’s an old story, beating an old horse over and over again. That’s because much hasn’t changed.