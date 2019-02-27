Adding the coffee kiosk is part of a larger strategy to create a quality public space without stressing the City budget. Philadelphia families, daycares and camp programs, many of them arriving by subway, have turned Dilworth’s fountain into a summer play space. In the winter, our holiday markets and the light show are incredibly popular attractions. Throughout the year, others enjoy movies, concerts, exercise classes or play bocce on the lawn. These Philadelphians and visitors count on CCD to maintain the park as a clean, safe and enjoyable place to visit year-round. It’s a responsibility we take seriously, working hard to generate the funds that enable us to fulfill the public’s expectation.