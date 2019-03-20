Around the time of the midterm elections, I learned of a proposal to build a new township administration building in Cherry Hill in the new township master plan. I attended community meetings and asked whether cheaper options had been researched. I became disillusioned when I learned that rather than pursuing cheaper options that included renovating the existing structure, township officials were considering spending millions of dollars in new construction. Officials were dismissive when residents started showing up to public meetings with questions. Rather than empowering citizens like me to get involved in local government, our leaders and their staffs marginalized our concerns.