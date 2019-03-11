As a brewer in the Delaware River Watershed, the success of my business and livelihood depend directly on the Delaware River. We try all kinds of techniques, ingredients, and processes to make sure our beers are the furthest away from water that they can be. I mean, how do you insult a beer? You call it watery or say it tastes like water. But at the end of the day, our beers are 90 percent made of water, so we heavily rely on access to a plentiful source. This is a key reason I chose to join the new Brewers for the Delaware River Association the National Audubon Society launched last month — to be a committed steward of the environment in our own backyard.