The May 7 ransomware attack that has paralyzed Baltimore’s city government for much of this month is a case in point. It is true, as the New York Times reported May 25, that the attack used a hacking tool developed by the National Security Agency that is now being exploited by criminals and state actors. Nonetheless, basic cyber-hygiene, were it in place, could have greatly limited the damage in Baltimore or stopped the attack altogether. The ransomware, called RobinHood, worked only because city computers had not applied freely available software patches and were operating without effective backups.