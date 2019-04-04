While the debate about “Saturday Night Specials” isn’t nearly as prevalent today, classism still runs rampant in the movement for gun control. In the recent hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on H.R. 8, various Congressmen expressed their support for efforts that increase the cost of owning a firearm. In the hearing, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), himself a gun owner, recalls the effects of the assault weapons ban. Representative Richmond goes on to say that the ban made the cost of a particular firearm “go up from $400 to $1500.” He calls this increased financial barrier a “good thing” because it “allowed for a cooling time.” This cooling time, he explains, would help prevent someone with violent tendencies from purchasing a firearm quickly and using it to commit an act of violence.