Adherence to therapy not only improves health outcomes, but it also lowers the costs of avoidable disease progression (estimated at $100-290 billion annually in the U.S.). Compassionate patient-centered care is also associated with lower healthcare resource use and lower medical bills. Clinicians who do not have strong relationships with patients may be more reliant on costly testing and technology. Clinicians who do not experience satisfaction from treating patients with compassion also take more sick days and medical leaves of absence. Additionally, abundant research shows that physicians who are viewed as less caring by patients are more likely to be sued for malpractice.