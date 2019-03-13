The scandal that broke Tuesday — involving 50 federal indictments in a scheme of bribes and cheats by which Hollywood actors and other wealthy people tried to get their kids into college — speaks to an admissions system that’s rigged. I’ve been drawing that system, and its cracks, for decades. Some cartoons are so old, I only drew them in black and white. My drawings didn’t anticipate the exact current scandal, but having sent two kids through the admissions process, I am not surprised. I just love that our good old entrepreneurial country saw a need and filled it — albeit with an interlocking directory of corrupt SAT proctors, college coaches, and status-seeking parents.