From the candid alumni panel discussion, our students — largely low-income and first-generation college goers — learn that college will expose them to a new level of academic rigor, not easily accessed in their neighborhood high schools. They learn that unlike in high school, their college professor’s primary aim is not to help them over the graduation finish line and as such they must claim control of their own learning, their own education. They learn that their college degree connects them to a robust alumni network that can provide links to job and career opportunities. They learn there are resources on campus to help them develop the skills they will need in their career — research, writing, networking, and job finding. Finally, they learn that their college experience is not just an academic experience, but a social one — teaching them the language, culture, codes, and social cues of the middle class.