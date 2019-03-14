All this noise and stress about what happens at the most selective 50 schools in the U.S. distracts from the critical issues at the other 3000+ colleges and universities — where most Americans are educated. For these college-bound students, what matters most is whether a college offers a good quality, high value education at a reasonable price. A good college is one that can take any minimally qualified student and help them learn. Their missions focus on the communities they serve, the students they teach — not future alumni whose donations they plan to collect. The estimated lifetime earnings bump from a college degree is a million dollars over a career. For many, attaining an affordable degree is their best shot at the middle class.