In this transition, we must recognize that the fight against climate change is also a fight for economic justice. We must insist on justice for the most impacted communities, and empower workers through unions and cooperative ownership. As young women struggling for equality, we also know we need a strong social foundation that includes family leave, universal healthcare, affordable housing, fully-funded education, and retirement security. A just economic transition requires these commitments, as does a vision of the future in which our children, especially women, are free.