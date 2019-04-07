In places beyond the Philadelphia region, including New York City and San Francisco, government is stepping into this conversation with legislation being introduced to curb cashless retail establishments. These proposals clearly stifle payment innovation; what’s less clear is why anyone has concerns about the legality of independent retailers that deny cash payment. The answer to the question about the legality starts with this statement: “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.” Look at the dollars in your wallet, and you will see this clearly noted on each paper denomination. The concept of protected public and private transactions should extend to the bank accounts to which consumers entrust their money.