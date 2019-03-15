On most campuses, the transformative work of exposure to new ideas happens daily and naturally, without fanfare, because our overarching common mission in American higher education is to nurture curiosity, broadly educate, and prepare students for active participation as engaged citizens. In fact, it is only because we honor and create opportunities for free speech and reactions to that speech as the norm (even speech which some may abhor), that the rare contentious situations occur. It’s precisely because we allow and invite free speech that we experience tension at times on campuses, as we do in our broader society. Our job is to shape the anger and reaction into a learning experience, not a public safety crisis. We do that in our classrooms, residence halls, and other campus venues by creating spaces that emphasize listening and seeking to understand, rather than reacting immediately to ideas we don’t agree with.