At others, the goal seems to be eradication. The city’s successful needle-exchange van, which dispensed clean needles and tested for HIV and hepatitis, was displaced by Holtec International’s new manufacturing plant, then disappeared for two years while lawmakers dragged their feet on approving other locations. Although the van reopened at a new location last fall, Martha Chavis, executive director of Camden Area Health Education Center, which oversees the program, says the revival is “slow going.”