Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, said the state’s libraries are funded through federal, state, and local governments, as well as fundraising, endowments, and donations. Buker told me that federal funding will be particularly important because the 2020 census will be entirely online for the first time ever. “Libraries will be vital in connecting individuals experiencing homelessness, immigrants, new citizens, and rural populations with the online census,” Buker said. Additionally, she noted, libraries provide internet access and public access computers, which allow job seekers who don’t have other ways to get online to apply for employment.