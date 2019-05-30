The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office leads law enforcement in our unified fight against drug and medication abuse by building on our prior lifesaving and crime-fighting efforts and employing new and innovative tools. We have created a county detective Drug Strike Force to zero in on those responsible for dealing drugs in our community, and launched a “Push Out the Pusher” campaign to empower citizens to anonymously report drug dealing in their neighborhoods. We have been particularly aggressive in prosecuting drug dealers whose drug deliveries have resulted in a drug user’s death.